Project Blue plans to go ahead on original site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Project Blue is determined to go ahead on the original site near I-10 and Houghton.

A memo from Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher to the Board of Supervisors says Beale Infrastructure, the company behind the datacenter plan, is redesigning the center to use a combination of air cooling and closed loop liquid coolant to operate the project.

In a letter, Beale contends it has the legal right to go ahead with the purchase of county land even though the City of Tucson refused to annex the property into city limits.

The land sale contract included a condition that the land had to be annexed but Beale says it has the right to waive that requirement.

Protests over high water and electricity use convinced the City of Tucson to refuse to annex and refuse to provide cooling water for the site.

Opponents to the plan have urged Supervisors not to finalize the nearly 21 million dollar land sale but proponents say Pima County can not stop the acquisition.

Beale says the new plan will only use the amount of water any commercial project would use for things like plumbing and fire protection and it says power use will not exceed the amount TEP has told the Arizona Corporation Commission it plans to supply.

County Administration says it will review the new plans and update the Board of Supervisors.

