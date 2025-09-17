Project Blue: Pima Supes may lawyer up over land deal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Supervisors may have thought Project Blue was off their plate after they voted in July to sell 290 acres of land for the data center. But Tucson City Council threw a wrench in the plan. Now there are signs Supervisors may hire outside lawyers to help figure out if the county can back out of the land deal.

Supervisors voted three to two to accept almost 21 million dollars for a huge chunk of land near I-10 and Houghton.

The sales contract set some conditions: The City of Tucson had to agree to annex the land into city limits, and the city had to agree to provide reclaimed water to cool the data center’s electronics.

Protestors who worried the project would use too much water and too much electricity convinced the city council to refuse to annex or supply the water.

Now activists say because those conditions weren’t met, the county can refuse to sign over the land.

Supervisors planned to discuss Project Blue in a confidential executive session but before they did, Supervisor Matt Heinz seemed to let out the secret of what the session was about.

“I just want to say I’m not in favor of expending tax dollars to go to outside counsel and the language of this contract we are looking at is pretty clear so I will be voting against going into executive session on this topic.”

Heinz says he’s already had legal advice that the contract gives Project Blue the option to waive the annexation requirement but Pima County does not have the right to cancel the land deal.

As they came out of executive session Supervisors stuck with the rule that says what’s said in executive session stays in executive session.

Secrecy has been a big part of the public complaints about Project Blue. The County and City agreed to non-disclosure rules that kept details under wraps until shortly before the County vote.

Earlier in the meeting Supervisor Andres Cano said Supervisors told County Attorneys to release a statement on what they’re doing about Project Blue and they haven’t done it.

“My patience is getting very limited as it relates to this and I believe the public deserves greater transparency in this process, County taxpayers deserve to know that we are protecting them, defending our water and securing our energy future from out of state corporations.”

