Problem law enforcement dog transferred to Yuma police

Posted at 12:56 PM, Aug 15, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has decided to transfer a K-9 to Yuma police after the dog bit its handler.

PCSD was training Messi, a Belgian Malinois, to be a law enforcement dog. Messi bit its handler multiple times.

PCSD confirmed to KGUN 9 that trainers prepare dogs for law enforcement work before PCSD handlers take over training work.

