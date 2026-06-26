Privilege & Importance of Voting: "When you don't vote, someone else is voting for you"

In civics class we learned the fundamentals of government, the constitution, and how citizens can actively participate in their democracy.

We were taught there were three things we had to do as citizens: pay taxes, serve on jury duty, and vote.

As we approach our nation’s 250th birthday, KGUN 9 is taking a closer look at how participating in our local elections helps maintain a vibrant community.

Voting is a voluntary responsibility that contributes to a healthy democracy.

Many people register to vote so they can vote for president.

But there are so many other elections that have a direct impact on our lives.

“Your local elections are arguably more important than a presidential election because it impacts your everyday life,” explained Gabriella Cazares-Kelly, the Pima County Recorder.

KGUN 9 KGUN 9's Concetta Callahan speaking to Pima County Recorder, Gabriella Cazares-Kelly, about the Arizona Primary Election and the importance of voting in local elections.

She reminds us that there are a variety of local and state elections that happen every year.

Cazares-Kelly said elected officials are making decisions and forming public policies about everything around you.

From the roads you drive on, the schools you send your kids to, even our healthcare.

“Whether or not you have access to a hospital, your local libraries, how much you’re going to pay in taxes.All of those services are happening at a local level, and those decisions are being made right here in Pima Country,” Cazares-Kelly said.

It’s so important for us to pay attention locally and stay informed.

Linda Maccabe is the League of Women Voters president.

She said a big part of what they do is registering people to vote and also providing voter education through candidate forums.

KGUN 9 Linda Maccabe, League of Women Voters President

“So many people don’t realize that by not voting you’re not expressing what you want our community to be and what you want for your family,” said Maccabe.

She said she’s heard too many times that people don’t vote because they don’t think their vote matters.

“When you don’t vote someone else is voting for you. Everything about your life from the time you wake up in the morning has some piece of legislation attached to it,” she explained.

KGUN 9 KGUN 9's Concetta Callahan talking to the League of Women Voters President, Linda Maccabe.

It’s our responsibility to exercise our civic duty.

Registering to vote and participating local elections might just be the best gift to America on her 250th birthday.

KGUN 9 Ballot drop box located outside the Pima County Recorder's Office

“Voting is an important right, it’s an important privilege and it’s an important duty and so we hope people will continue to show up at the polls,” said Cazares-Kelly.

You can stay informed by educating yourself on current events, public policies and the positions of political candidates.

To register to vote or update your voter registration, visit the Pima County Recorder’s Office.