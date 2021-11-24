Prisoner involved in altercation dies from his injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A prisoner has died nearly two weeks after he was involved in an altercation at a federal prison in Tucson.

Stephen A. Keating was found unresponsive at the prison on Nov. 10, brought to a hospital where he was later placed on a ventilator and died from his injuries on Monday. Federal prison officials say no one else was harmed in the altercation.

Keating had been at the prison since September 2013. He was serving a 110-year sentence for convictions for sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution of child pornography in a case prosecuted in Georgia.

