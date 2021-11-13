Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Prisoner escapes federal prison satellite campus in Tucson

Discovered missing 4 p.m. Friday
items.[0].image.alt
U.S. Department of Justice
ezequiel solis jr for web and broadcast.PNG
Posted at 9:29 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 23:38:58-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man serving prison time for serious drug charges has escaped.

The Department of Justice said Ezequiel Solis Jr. was discovered missing around 4:00 p.m. Friday.

Solis was housed in the minimum security satellite campus of the Wilmot prison with just over 100 other male prisoners.

He is serving more than 13 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to import methamphetamine's.

Federal and local law enforcement agencies are currently trying to find Solis Jr.

An internal investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about Solis Jr. and where he might be should call the United States Marshals Service at 520-978-6900.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!