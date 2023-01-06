Watch Now
Prescribed burns on Mt. Lemmon may produce smoke Friday

Mt. Lemmon visitors can now hit the slopes on new snow at Ski Valley.
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 15:02:34-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Smoke may be visible Friday from a prescribed pile burn on Mt. Lemmon about a half-mile from Summerhaven.

The burns, designed to reduce potential fuel for wildfires in the Santa Catalina Ranger District, were postponed from December due to weather.

Mt. Lemmon prescribed pile burn

The Forest Service says "no anticipated smoke impacts are expected," but drivers should use caution near the area due to additional traffic, particularly as Ski Valley is now open on Mt. Lemmon for skiing and snowboarding.

