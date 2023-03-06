Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal & Regional News

Actions

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Hereford, Ariz.

Powerball
Keith Srakocic/AP
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Powerball
Posted at 1:31 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 15:31:25-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Herford, Ariz.

According to the Arizona Lottery, the ticket in the March 4 drawing was sold at the Speedway at 5620 Highway 92.

The winning numbers were 10,16,18,40 and 66, with Powerball 16

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE