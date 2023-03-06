Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Hereford, Ariz.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Herford, Ariz.
According to the Arizona Lottery, the ticket in the March 4 drawing was sold at the Speedway at 5620 Highway 92.
The winning numbers were 10,16,18,40 and 66, with Powerball 16
