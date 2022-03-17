Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold at Tucson-area grocery store

Powerball jackpot grows to $455 million; next drawing on St. Patrick's Day
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Justin Sullivan
<p>Powerball lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California.</p>
Powerball jackpot grows to $455 million; next drawing on St. Patrick's Day
Posted at 12:23 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 15:23:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Someone in Southern Arizona may have a Powerball ticket worth $50,000.

The winning ticket was sold at the Albertsons at 7300 N. La Cholla Blvd.

The ticket came up a winner in Wednesday's drawing. The winning numbers were 3, 28, 34, 35, 58 with Powerball 17.

The winning ticket matched four of the five numbers, plus the Powerball.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ADD KGUN 9 ON YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE TODAY

ADD KGUN 9 ON YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE TODAY