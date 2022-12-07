Power outage near Tanque Verde

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — About 531 TEP customers are left without power.

The power outage is in Tanque Verde and restoration is in process.

Customers should expect their power back around 10:30 p.m.

You can view the TEP outage map at https://www.tep.com/outages/

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

