Power outage near Tanque Verde

Posted at 8:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 22:49:46-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — About 531 TEP customers are left without power.

The power outage is in Tanque Verde and restoration is in process.

Customers should expect their power back around 10:30 p.m.

You can view the TEP outage map at https://www.tep.com/outages/

