Power outage near Tanque Verde

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — About 531 TEP customers are left without power.
The power outage is in Tanque Verde and restoration is in process.
Customers should expect their power back around 10:30 p.m.
You can view the TEP outage map at https://www.tep.com/outages/
