Power restored Thursday morning for Trico Electric customers after outage

Trico Electric Co-Op.
Posted at 8:18 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 10:55:06-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Trico Electric Co-Op reported an outage affecting about 2,800 customers Thursday.

Trico clarified to KGUN 9 that the outage affected 1,300 homes.

Power was restored by 7:35 a.m.

To sign up for outage alerts, click here.

