Power restored Thursday morning for Trico Electric customers after outage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Trico Electric Co-Op reported an outage affecting about 2,800 customers Thursday.
Trico clarified to KGUN 9 that the outage affected 1,300 homes.
Power was restored by 7:35 a.m.
To sign up for outage alerts, click here.
⚠️We are experiencing a power outage in the New Tucson (Vail) area, affecting approximately 2,800 members. Crews are in route and updates will be provided as they become available. ⚠️— Trico Electric Co-op (@TricoElectricAZ) December 15, 2022
To receive power outage notifications on your phone/email, sign up at https://t.co/OF8YjfvYId .
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9.