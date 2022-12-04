Potential cap on state's budget for education could mean cuts to arts programs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The arts can come in different forms, whether it’s musical arts or visual arts like paintings and pottery.

Kristina Valencia is the arts integration specialist at Gallego Primary Fine Arts Magnet School.

She believes art can give students a huge confidence boost and said it can be a way to think outside the box.

“You’re using higher level thinking skills. You’re analyzing things and seeing what works and taking risks,” Valencia said.

As far as how the arts can be integrated into students’ studies, she said it can be incorporated into subjects like math, science, and reading.

“Sometimes you use the art to teach a concept. Like teaching the parts of a flower for example. It’s a lot more fun to learn that through an art project,” Valencia said.

However, Arizona lawmakers voted to spend about $1.3 billion dollars above the state's cap on education and that means budget cuts could be a possibility at many schools in Southern Arizona.

Valencia said if bonds don’t pass at the school she works at, budget cuts could be a possibility in the near future.

While she said her job more than likely would be secure, other arts teachers could be affected by the cuts.

She said budget cuts could also limit materials and ultimately, students’ learning abilities.

“The better materials you have of course the better program you’re going to have,” Valencia said.

Valencia is hoping legislatures will not put a cap on the state’s education budget because it could limit students’ futures.

“Every classroom in the city has a little artist or a dancer or a fashion designer or you know, somebody who that’s their gift,” she said.

Maxine Krasnow is the owner of Tucson Clay-op, a pottery store that offers classes to kids, and is also passionate about keeping the arts in schools.

She said budget cuts can also take away opportunities for low-income kids to be involved in arts programs.

“There may not be money in the family, their parents may be getting divorced and they need a place to express themselves,” Krasnow said.

She said the arts could also be a way for students to relieve stress, allowing them to focus and do better in school.

“If you process your emotions, then you’re not caring that around, and you’re able to focus better,” Krasnow said.

She said if legislators cap the budget and force schools to do away with arts programs, it could take away opportunities for them to be creative.

“It closes a door for them,” Krasnow said.

