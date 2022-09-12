Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Port of Nogales officers seize 186,000 fentanyl pills, 106 pounds of meth

CBP Officers at the Port of Nogales seized meth, fentanyl and cocaine the weekend of Sept.10, 2022.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
CBP Officers at the Port of Nogales seized meth, fentanyl and cocaine the weekend of Sept.10, 2022.
CBP Officers at the Port of Nogales seized meth, fentanyl and cocaine the weekend of Sept.10, 2022.
Posted at 2:23 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 17:24:23-04

TUSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protections Officers seized approximately 186,000 fentanyl pills among other drugs over the weekend, according to Port Director Michael Humphries.

Humphries shared photos of various drug concealment methods via social media Monday, Sept. 12.

In a total of five separate drug seizures, authorities found narcotics hidden inside vehicle floors, behind tail lights and within human body cavities, according to Humphries.

The total weekend seizures included:

  • 186,000 fentanyl pills approx
  • 3.35 lbs fentanyl powder
  • 106 lbs of meth
  • 5 lbs cocaine

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Arizona Football - Purposeful, Resilient, Original!

Now streaming on the KGUN channel of your connected device!