Police: Woman critically injured in Friday Miracle Mile shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman was treated for life-threatening injuries after Friday morning shooting on Miracle Mile.
Tucson police say there are no suspects in custody.
The shooting was in the 700 block of Miracle Mile.
Stay with KGUN 9 for updates on this developing story.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.