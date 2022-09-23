Watch Now
Police: Woman critically injured in Friday Miracle Mile shooting

A woman was treated for life-threatening injuries after Friday morning shooting on Miracle Mile. Tucson police say there are no suspects in custody.
Posted at 10:08 AM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 13:08:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman was treated for life-threatening injuries after Friday morning shooting on Miracle Mile.

Tucson police say there are no suspects in custody.

The shooting was in the 700 block of Miracle Mile.

