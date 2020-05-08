Menu

Police: Woman arrested for murdering man at Alvernon apartment building

Tucson police arrested a woman in connected with a May 5 murder at an apartment complex on Alvernon.<br/>
Posted at 12:10 PM, May 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-08 15:12:09-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police arrested a woman in connected with a May 5 murder at an apartment complex on Alvernon.

Police say 36-year-old Jessica Siegfried killed 34-year-old Angel Essono at Pueblo Springs Apartments, 3003 N. Alvernon Road.

Officers arrested Siegfried in the 2400 block of North Oracle Road after serving a search warrant that placed her at the scene of the killing. She was booked into Pima County Jail on charges of first degree murder and robbery.

Siegfried was held without bond.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

