Police: Tucson Bank robber arrested in New Mexico

Posted: 1:32 PM, Apr 06, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-06 16:32:12-04
Ryan Staples, 21, allegedly robbed the Bank of America at 9015 E Tanque Verde on April 3.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police say a bank robbery suspect has been arrested in New Mexico.

Ryan Staples, 21, allegedly robbed the Bank of America at 9015 E Tanque Verde Road on April 3.

The New Mexico Fugitive Unit arrested him.

Staples will face robbery charges.

