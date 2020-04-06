Police: Tucson Bank robber arrested in New Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police say a bank robbery suspect has been arrested in New Mexico.
Ryan Staples, 21, allegedly robbed the Bank of America at 9015 E Tanque Verde Road on April 3.
The New Mexico Fugitive Unit arrested him.
Staples will face robbery charges.
BREAKING NEWS: With the community's help, this bank robbery suspect has been identified as Ryan Staples (21-Years-Old). Ryan was located in Las Cruces, NM and arrested by the New Mexico Fugitive Unit. He was not aware who "Fabio" was. @OperationsEast pic.twitter.com/WFwPaBhOiP
