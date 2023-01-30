Watch Now
Police: Teenager dies after Saturday shooting

Tucson police say a juvenile male died after a shooting on Diamond Street Loop Saturday. Photo via Google Earth.
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jan 30, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a teen boy died after a shooting on Diamond Street Loop Saturday.

Police have not identified any suspects.

