Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Serious injury wreck at Speedway and Belvedere

Tucson police investigated a serious injury wreck at Speedway and Belvedere Thursday. Photo via TPD.
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jan 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-14 13:34:50-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a serious injury wreck at Speedway and Belvedere Thursday.

Eastbound Speedway was reduced to one lane.

Columbus and Grant worked as alternates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.