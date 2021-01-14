Police: Serious injury wreck at Speedway and Belvedere

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a serious injury wreck at Speedway and Belvedere Thursday.
🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) January 14, 2021
Westbound lanes of travel on E. Speedway Blvd. at N. Belvedere Ave. are shut down as officers are investigating a serious injury collision. Eastbound is limited to one lane.
Please avoid the area & use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/oYDsrKRllb
Eastbound Speedway was reduced to one lane.
Columbus and Grant worked as alternates.