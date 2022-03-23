Watch
Police: Serious-injury motorcycle wreck shuts down westbound 22nd Street

Posted at 1:39 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 16:39:27-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A serious-injury wreck shut down westbound 22nd Street near Lakeshore Lane Wednesday.

Police say the crash involved a motorcycle.

There was no timetable for the road to reopen.

Alternate routes include 36th Street and Alvernon Way.
