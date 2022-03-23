Police: Serious-injury motorcycle wreck shuts down westbound 22nd Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A serious-injury wreck shut down westbound 22nd Street near Lakeshore Lane Wednesday.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) March 19, 2022
Officers from @OpsMidtown are working a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle. Westbound lanes on E. 22nd St. from S.Lakeshore Ln. will be shutdown.
Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Xf5E2YdeoD
Police say the crash involved a motorcycle.
There was no timetable for the road to reopen.
Alternate routes include 36th Street and Alvernon Way.
