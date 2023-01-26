Police: Second man arrested in deadly Dec. 31 hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police made a second arrest connected to a deadly hit-and-run at Stone and Fort Lowell on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2022.

On Wednesday, police arrested 68-year-old William Lee Wesselink, who faces charges including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence.

On Monday, Jan. 6, police say they arrested 35-year-old Roberto Alfredo Lara in connection with the crash. Lara had an outstanding felony warrant.

Both men face charges in the death of 49-year-old Manfred G. Rivas. Police confirm both men were driving cars which hit Rivas.