Man dies after being hit by two vehicles on Stone Avenue, police investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One pedestrian has died after being hit by two vehicles in Tucson Friday, police say.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of N. Stone Avenue, near Fort Lowell Road at around 6 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Tucson Police. Upon arrival, the pedestrian was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the pedestrian died. Police identified the pedestrian as 49-year-old Manfred G. Rivas. Next of kin has been notified.

Through further investigation, detectives determined that Rivas was attempting to cross Stone from east to west when he was hit by a white passenger vehicle that was traveling northbound in the curb lane.

The white passenger vehicle did not stop and continued traveling northbound, police say. Detectives did note that Rivas was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.

Moments after that, a second vehicle hit Rivas as he was lying in the roadway. The second vehicle also failed to stop and continued traveling.

Detectives are currently pursuing leads for information about the two vehicles.

Anyone with information about this case are asked to call 88-CRIME.

