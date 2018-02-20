Police respond to suspicious package left downtown

Cloudy
TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police investigated a suspicious package left downtown during the Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning.
The building, at 130 W. Congress, was not evacuated and the meeting continued as scheduled.
The explosives ordnance disposal unit investigated. The package was cleared in the 11 a.m. hour.