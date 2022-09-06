Police respond to possible barricade situation at Benson Highway, Campbell Avenue.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a possible barricade situation near Benson Highway and Campbell Avenue Tuesday.
According to TPD, officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the area. Police say the suspect is at a home in the area.
No one was injured.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.