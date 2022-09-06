Watch Now
Police respond to possible barricade situation at Benson Highway, Campbell Avenue

Tucson police responded to a possible barricade situation near Benson Highway and Campbell Avenue Tuesday.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 18:04:31-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a possible barricade situation near Benson Highway and Campbell Avenue Tuesday.

According to TPD, officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the area. Police say the suspect is at a home in the area.

No one was injured.

