Police respond to injury wreck near Hardy and Oracle Roads Wednesday

Oro Valley police responded to an injury wreck Wednesday. Police say the crash was on Hardy Road near Oracle Road.
OVPD
Posted at 12:35 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 15:47:56-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley police responded to an injury wreck Wednesday.

Police say the crash was on Hardy Road near Oracle Road.

Golder Ranch Fire assisted police at the scene.

Police say a woman suffered minor injuries in the two-vehicle crash.

Golder Ranch Fire assisted police at the scene.
