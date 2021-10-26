Huckelberry suffered 'serious head injury,' broken ribs in bike accident, wife says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're learning new details about Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry's bicycle accident over the weekend.

The county released a statement from Huckelberry's wife Tuesday afternoon. She said he had suffered a "serious head injury and some broken ribs" in the incident Saturday in downtown Tucson.

She also thanked the public for their outpouring of support for the administrator.

On Monday, Huckelberry's family released another statement explaining that Huckelberry "was knocked off" his bike downtown and was practicing safe cycling practices on his ride Saturday.

Huckelberry has served as the county's top office for 28 years.

Read Maureen Huckelberry's full statement below:

“We want to thank everyone who has been sharing their well-wishes about Chuck and their hopes for his speedy recovery. The outpouring of concern, love and respect for him is overwhelming and has really helped our family in this difficult time. At this time, we can share with you that Chuck has suffered a serious head injury and some broken ribs. He is stable and making slow progress. He is getting wonderful and exceptional care by his team of medical professionals. We thank everyone who has respected our wish for privacy in these initial days of his care and treatment.”

