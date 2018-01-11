Arizona police chase ends with couple kissing

PHOENIX (KNXV) - A high-speed police chase through parts of Arizona on Wednesday night ended with an embrace and two people taken into custody.

Aerial footage showed police converging on the two suspects after they bailed out of the SUV around 6:15 p.m. near Ironwood and Guadalupe in Apache Junction Wednesday night. Multiple police cars following the silver SUV as it sped through the southeast Valley.

A police helicopter could also be seen tracking the vehicle.

Mesa police said the incident began when the driver failed to yield to officers, in what was believed to be a stolen vehicle.

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are assisting in the situation.