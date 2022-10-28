Police officers work to replace fear with facts in Tucson schools through special program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ashley Covarrubias was in a doctorate program in 2014 at the University of Arizona when she started seeing shootings happen in Ferguson, Miss. and Baltimore, Md.

"I was watching all of this unfold and I saw this national narrative that was coming out and thought man somebody really needs to do something about this," she said. "This is not good."

That's when Covarrubias thought maybe she could be the one to help make a difference

"A lot of people thought I was nuts leaving academia to leave to do this. Especially, with all that happening but it really just solidified my choice," Sergeant Covarrubias explained.

Once she became a police officer and now a sergeant with the Tucson Police Department, she founded the program You Can, Too. This program brings police inside classrooms to help kids by doing this.

"Increasing the student's trust in police and their willingness to work with us," said Sgt. Covarrubias.

Many of the schools are in high crime areas around Tucson.

"So, most of their interaction with police is when mom or dad are going to jail. They live in an apartment complex where there has been a homicide." Sgt. Covarrubias shared. "They're exposed to a lot of trauma."

You Can, Too works to take that trauma and turn it around.

"Taking someone who has major trauma with law enforcement to them seeking out myself to say 'Hello' versus me saying 'Hey, how are you today?' and getting the cold shoulder," said Officer Jason Barton.

That's one of the many reasons Officer Barton teamed up with Sgt. Covarrubias to take You Can, Too to schools.

"My job is not to take you away. I'm not here to hurt you. I want to protect you," explained Officer Barton.

"We had a girl in one of our classes she was a second grader," Sgt. Covarrubias described. "She was very nervous around us and was very scared of us."

But, later down the road, this happened.

"We ran into her earlier this year and she's a fourth grader now and she came up and gave us big hugs," said Sg.t Covarrubias.

Now, You Can, Too is expanding to schools on the east side.

"With that expansion you're getting more word around the community in what is law enforcement doing in the school. How are they impacting the children to have this non enforcement interaction," said Officer Barton.

You Can, Too is always looking for more schools to partner with.

"This uniform isn't totally who we are." Sgt. Covarrubias added. "We are human beings who are underneath the uniform as well."

For more information on how take part or to learn more, please visit YouCanTooAZ.org.