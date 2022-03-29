Watch
Police: Officer-involved shooting on Old Spanish Trail Tuesday

Tucson police investigated an officer-involved shooting Tuesday.
Posted at 8:11 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 11:11:22-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated an officer-involved shooting Tuesday.

Police say the shooting happened in the 8600 block of East Old Spanish Trail.

KGUN 9 will update the story as it develops.
