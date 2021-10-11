Watch
Police: Off-duty Border Patrol agent involved in Saturday night shooting

An off-duty Border Patrol agent was involved in a shooting Saturday night.
Posted at 10:01 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 13:01:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An off-duty Border Patrol agent was involved in a shooting Saturday night.

Tucson police say the shooting happened in the 500 block of North Freeway.

The agent was not injured and no suspects are outstanding.

Police planned to release more details on the investigation Monday.

