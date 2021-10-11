Police: Off-duty Border Patrol agent involved in Saturday night shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An off-duty Border Patrol agent was involved in a shooting Saturday night.
Tucson police say the shooting happened in the 500 block of North Freeway.
The agent was not injured and no suspects are outstanding.
Police planned to release more details on the investigation Monday.
