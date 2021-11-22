Police: Man hit and killed while crossing 22nd Street in light-protected crosswalk

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian near Sahuara Avenue and 22nd Street Sunday night.
Police say a pedestrian was trying to cross 22nd Street at Sahuao in a marked crosswalk while using a HAWK light.
The pedestrian, a man was hit and killed by a vehicle heading westbound on 22nd Street just before 8 p.m.
Those with information should call 88-CRIME.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter