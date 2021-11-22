Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Man hit and killed while crossing 22nd Street in light-protected crosswalk

Tucson police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian near Sahuara Avenue and 22nd Street Sunday night.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 15:24:29-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian near Sahuara Avenue and 22nd Street Sunday night.

Police say a pedestrian was trying to cross 22nd Street at Sahuao in a marked crosswalk while using a HAWK light.

The pedestrian, a man was hit and killed by a vehicle heading westbound on 22nd Street just before 8 p.m.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!