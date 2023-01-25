Police: Man drives without license, passenger dies following car crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking into a crash which led to the death of a 27-year-old woman.

Public Information Officer Francisco Magos told KGUN 9 police first heard about a car accident at the corner of North Chantilly Drive and East 5th Street on Saturday, Jan. 14.

He says detectives learned a 48-year-old man was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala without a valid driver's license. Taylor Miller, 27, sat as a passenger in the car next to him.

As the man was turning west on 5th Street, Officer Magos says another driver in a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox rammed into them.

"Interviews in conjunction with roadway evidence indicate that failure to yield from a stop sign by the Impala is the known contributing factor," shared Officer Magos. "Investigators are working to determine if speed was also a factor."

Miller passed away Tuesday as a result of her injuries.

This case is currently under investigation. No charges or citations are issued yet.