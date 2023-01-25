Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal & Regional News

Actions

Police: Man drives without license, passenger dies following car crash

Still under investigation
Tucson Police vehicle
Megan Meier
When you think of the role police have in Tucson, you may picture a traffic stop or a crime scene. But there is a lot that the public doesn't see, like the work Aeric Koerner does at Tucson Police Department's headquarters.
Tucson Police vehicle
Posted at 12:15 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 14:15:57-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking into a crash which led to the death of a 27-year-old woman.

Public Information Officer Francisco Magos told KGUN 9 police first heard about a car accident at the corner of North Chantilly Drive and East 5th Street on Saturday, Jan. 14.

He says detectives learned a 48-year-old man was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala without a valid driver's license. Taylor Miller, 27, sat as a passenger in the car next to him.

As the man was turning west on 5th Street, Officer Magos says another driver in a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox rammed into them.

"Interviews in conjunction with roadway evidence indicate that failure to yield from a stop sign by the Impala is the known contributing factor," shared Officer Magos. "Investigators are working to determine if speed was also a factor."

Miller passed away Tuesday as a result of her injuries.

This case is currently under investigation. No charges or citations are issued yet.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE