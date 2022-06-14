Police: Man dead after Monday rollover wreck near I-10 and Silverlake

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 33-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash near Silverlake and Interstate 10 Monday.
Tucson police say Ignacio Rodriguez Robledo, 33, died after his 2003 Honda Odyssey hit a curb and rolled over.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Robledo was not wearing a seatbelt and did not have a valid driver license.
