Police: Man critically injured in Oracle Road stabbing

Posted at 7:56 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 10:56:26-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in an Oracle Road stabbing Tuesday.

Tucson police say the crime happened just before 3 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Oracle Road.

No suspects are in custody.

TPD's aggravated assault unit is investigating.

