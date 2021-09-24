Police: Man barricaded near 32nd Street and Wilmot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was barricaded in the 6200 block of East 32nd Street Friday.
Tucson police say officers worked to speak with the suspect and get him to come out peacefully.
The situation started with officers trying to take a wanted man into custody.
