Police looking for suspect who started fire at Crossroads Restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of South Tucson Police Department is looking for the person responsible for setting ablaze Crossroads Restaurant at 2602 S. 4th Ave.

Officers first heard about a fire there in the early hours of Sunday, Aug. 13. At first, investigators couldn't figure out how the fire happened.

Commander Raul Navarro confirms it is now classified as "arson."

He says police need the public's helping identifying and tracking down the person in the media play above.

This suspect, possible man, is seen in security footage loitering around the restaurant, as well as walking behind it and "igniting the fire."

The unknown person was last seen walking south on Fourth Avenue between 11:40 and 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

If anyone has information, please call 88-CRIME.