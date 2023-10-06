Watch Now
Police looking for missing, vulnerable 71-year-old woman last seen north of downtown

Posted at 2:32 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 17:32:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are looking for a missing vulnerable woman.

She is identified as 71-year-old Carol Jean Kindelay and was last seen on Thursday near North 14th Avenue and West Miracle Mile.

Police say she was wearing the following last time people saw her:

  • Navy blue shirt
  • Light blue pants
  • Green backpack.

If located, contact 911.

