Police looking for missing, vulnerable 71-year-old woman last seen north of downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are looking for a missing vulnerable woman.
She is identified as 71-year-old Carol Jean Kindelay and was last seen on Thursday near North 14th Avenue and West Miracle Mile.
Police say she was wearing the following last time people saw her:
- Navy blue shirt
- Light blue pants
- Green backpack.
If located, contact 911.
🚨MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) October 6, 2023
Officers are searching for Carol Jean Kindelay (71). She was last seen yesterday in the 500 block of W. Miracle Mile. She is 5’9/160lbs and last seen wearing a navy blue shirt,light blue pants and a green backpack.
Please call 911 if she is located pic.twitter.com/njf1ExgaDu
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.