Police looking for missing, vulnerable 71-year-old woman last seen north of downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are looking for a missing vulnerable woman.

She is identified as 71-year-old Carol Jean Kindelay and was last seen on Thursday near North 14th Avenue and West Miracle Mile.

Police say she was wearing the following last time people saw her:



Navy blue shirt

Light blue pants

Green backpack.

If located, contact 911.

🚨MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT🚨



Officers are searching for Carol Jean Kindelay (71). She was last seen yesterday in the 500 block of W. Miracle Mile. She is 5’9/160lbs and last seen wearing a navy blue shirt,light blue pants and a green backpack.



Please call 911 if she is located pic.twitter.com/njf1ExgaDu — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) October 6, 2023