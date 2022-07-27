TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are seeking information on individuals involved with a road rage-related incident that occurred on the morning of Wednesday, July 20.

According to TPD, the two vehicles involved were a 2006 Ford Fusion and a 2007 Chevy Silverado.

Following a road rage incident between occupants of the two vehicles, gunshots were fired, leaving one bystander severely injured, TPD says.

If you have any information, police are asking that you call 88-CRIME.