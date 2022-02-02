Watch
Police looking for homicide suspect involved in recent shooting

Have you seen this man?
Tucson Police Department
Posted at 12:06 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 14:06:25-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking for 31-year-old Emilio Casimiro Lopez.

Homicide detectives have identified him as a suspect in the fatal shooting which happened the evening of Friday, Jan. 21 in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue.

Lopez is wanted for first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Police say he is 5'6", 160 pounds and could possibly be armed.

If you see him, do not approach him. Instead, immediately call 911.

Anyone with additional information relating to Lopez is asked to share information anonymously by calling 88-CRIME.

