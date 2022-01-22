Tucson Police seeking information in confrontation that led to deadly shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near South Campbell Avenue Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of E Irvington Road, near Park Avenue at around 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim in the area, according to TPD. Upon arrival, officers found an adult female with gunshot trauma in a parking lot, additionally, an adult male was found with gunshot trauma in the complex.

Officers did render aid to the two victims until Tucson Fire medics arrived. Police say the female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as 36-year-old Alejandra Valles Valenzuela. Next of kin was notified.

The male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

During the initial investigation, detectives suspect that the male victim and Valenzuela were leaving the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue, near Bilby Road in an SUV when they were stopped by an unknown person and a confrontation took place. According to the department, the unknown person opened fire into the SUV, ultimately, striking the male victim and Valenzuela.

Police say the two traveled away from the scene and stopped near Irvington Road and Park Avenue.

Detectives are currently seeking information to determine what led to the confrontation and shooting.

Anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

