Police look into whether city prosecutor faked evidence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are looking into the possibility that a married couple—both of them attorneys–one of them a City of Tucson Prosecutor, may have created evidence to make sure a man would go to prison.

Lane Myers had a history with Matthew and Shannon Walker.

As a prosecutor at Tucson City Court Matthew Walker prosecuted Myers for some misdemeanor offenses.

The Walkers say Myers harassed them in a variety of ways including through YouTube videos and through disclosing where Shannon Walker works—and saying she should be fired.

Myers pleaded guilty to stalking and harassment.

Judge Douglas Metcalf sentenced him to a total of about three years probation.

But the Walkers say Myers broke terms of probation by posting new videos and sending new harassing emails.

Shannon Walker says she got one that said “How do you still have a job and Lane Myers’ wife doesn’t? You should have been fired, not her. The people DEMAND your resignation. You are a leech on our tax dollars and government scum. Drop dead *****”

The emails were part of the evidence Judge Metcalf considered when he revoked Myers probation and sent him to three years in prison.

But now a search warrant shows Tucson Police are looking into whether the latest emails came from the Walker’s house.

The warrant says some of the emails come back to an internet protocol address registered to the Walker’s home address.

Search warrant documents say police seized computers and other electronics to examine them—including a City of Tucson laptop issued to Matthew Walker.

Mark Resnick is Lane Myers’ attorney. He says the believability of the emails affects the believability of other claims against Lane Myers.

KGUN reporter Craig Smith asked: “Now, were they basically the sole evidence to revoke -- or were there other factors too?

Resnick: “There were other factors too, but all of them relied on the testimony of

one of the alleged victims.”

Police have not said yet whether the items they examined proved where the emails came from.

Lane Myers will be brought from prison for a hearing to determine if he will be released back onto probation. His attorney says Myers is happy the County Attorney’s office is taking his case seriously and is looking forward to being exonerated.

