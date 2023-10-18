Police look into Midtown shooting

Watch Now
Posted at 9:50 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 00:50:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is investigating a shooting in the Midtown area.

Officers say it happened around 7:45 p.m. near East 29th Street and South Columbus Boulevard.

Police confirm one person has non-life-threatening injuries and there are no suspects in custody.

The TPD is circulating the area. Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

