Police look into Midtown shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is investigating a shooting in the Midtown area.

Officers say it happened around 7:45 p.m. near East 29th Street and South Columbus Boulevard.

Police confirm one person has non-life-threatening injuries and there are no suspects in custody.

The TPD is circulating the area. Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.