Police look for vandal who broke into Grant Road law office

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a man who vandalized a Grant Road office Saturday.

Officers verified the vandal broke into the Law Office of Robert E. Fee at 4501 E Grant Rd.

He stole three irrigation timers out of raised flower beds, then turned on the hose bibs that were attached to the timers, leaving the water lines running.

This water flooded the office.

The man then ripped the camera off the ceiling.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.