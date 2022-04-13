Police look for vandal who broke into Grant Road law office

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a man who vandalized a Grant Road office Saturday.
Officers verified the vandal broke into the Law Office of Robert E. Fee at 4501 E Grant Rd.
He stole three irrigation timers out of raised flower beds, then turned on the hose bibs that were attached to the timers, leaving the water lines running.
This water flooded the office.
The man then ripped the camera off the ceiling.
Those with information should call 88-CRIME.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.