Police look for suspects who robbed Oro Valley Ulta

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley police are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole $850 in fragrance goods from a makeup shop.
According to police, the suspects robbed Ulta Beauty, 11875 N. Oracle Road.
Those with information should email kedurbin@orovalleyaz.gov.
