Police look for suspects who robbed Oro Valley Ulta

Posted at 1:10 PM, Oct 11, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley police are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole $850 in fragrance goods from a makeup shop.

According to police, the suspects robbed Ulta Beauty, 11875 N. Oracle Road.

Those with information should email kedurbin@orovalleyaz.gov.

