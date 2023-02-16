Police look for suspects connected to Jan. 28 shooting death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for suspects connected to the Jan. 28 shooting death of 15-year-old Carlos Cadena.
Police say Cadena was killed in a fight behind Walmart at 455 E. Wetmore.
On Thursday, police released photos that show armed people connected to the crime.
Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.