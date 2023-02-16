Watch Now
Police look for suspects connected to Jan. 28 shooting death

Tucson police are looking for suspects connected to the Jan. 28 shooting death of 15-year-old Carlos Cadena. Police say Cadena was killed in a fight behind Walmart at 455 E. Wetmore.
Posted at 1:35 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 15:37:02-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for suspects connected to the Jan. 28 shooting death of 15-year-old Carlos Cadena.

Police say Cadena was killed in a fight behind Walmart at 455 E. Wetmore.

On Thursday, police released photos that show armed people connected to the crime.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

