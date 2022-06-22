Watch
Police look for missing, vulnerable 75-year-old man

Tucson police are looking for a missing, vulnerable 75-year-old man.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a missing, vulnerable 75-year-old man.

Police say Michael Nichols was last seen Monday.

He is driving a silver 2011 Chevy HHR with Arizona license plate 807WFS.

Those with information should call 911.
