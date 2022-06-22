Police look for missing, vulnerable 75-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a missing, vulnerable 75-year-old man.
Police say Michael Nichols was last seen Monday.
🚨MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 22, 2022
Officers are asking for your help in locating 75-year-old Michael Nichols.
He is 6'01"/185 lbs. He was last seen this Monday. He is driving a silver 2011 Chevy HHR, AZ license plate 807WFS. If you see Mr. Nichols or his vehicle, call 911. pic.twitter.com/WoOgSHIvh5
He is driving a silver 2011 Chevy HHR with Arizona license plate 807WFS.
Those with information should call 911.
