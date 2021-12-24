Police look for man involved in deadly crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a 41-year-old man who was injured in a deadly wreck.

Police say 41-year-old Sergio Agustin Oliveros was in a wreck Dec. 20 at Golf Links and Pantano that killed 31-year-old Angelica Ceniceros.

Oliveros was hospitalized at St. Joseph's Hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

On Thursday, Oliveros left the hospital on foot while wearing a hospital gown. He is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

----

