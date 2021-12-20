Watch
Deadly crash near Camino Seco, Golf Links Monday

Two vehicles involved in deadly crash
Tucson police investigated a deadly wreck near Camino Seco and Golf Links Road Monday.
Posted at 12:15 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 14:15:38-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a deadly wreck near Camino Seco and Golf Links Road Monday.

Police say the two-vehicle crash was on Golf Links between Camino Seco and Perillo Drive.

Harrison and 22nd Street worked as alternates.
