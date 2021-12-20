Deadly crash near Camino Seco, Golf Links Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a deadly wreck near Camino Seco and Golf Links Road Monday.
🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) December 20, 2021
Officers from Operations Division East are asking drivers to avoid travel on E. Golf Links Rd. between S. Camino Seco and S. Perillo Drive. Officers are investigating a fatal collision involving two-vehicles.
Please find an alternate route and drive safe. pic.twitter.com/nZ65nIKvXy
Police say the two-vehicle crash was on Golf Links between Camino Seco and Perillo Drive.
Harrison and 22nd Street worked as alternates.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter