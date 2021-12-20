Deadly crash near Camino Seco, Golf Links Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a deadly wreck near Camino Seco and Golf Links Road Monday.

🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚨



Officers from Operations Division East are asking drivers to avoid travel on E. Golf Links Rd. between S. Camino Seco and S. Perillo Drive. Officers are investigating a fatal collision involving two-vehicles.



Please find an alternate route and drive safe. pic.twitter.com/nZ65nIKvXy — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) December 20, 2021

Police say the two-vehicle crash was on Golf Links between Camino Seco and Perillo Drive.

Harrison and 22nd Street worked as alternates.

