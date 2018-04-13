Police look for knife-wielding man who attempted carjacking on UA campus

Phil Villarreal
1:30 PM, Apr 13, 2018
University of Arizona police are looking for a knife-wielding man who allegedly tried to carjack a victim on campus Friday.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police are looking for a knife-wielding man who allegedly tried to carjack a victim on campus Friday.

Police say the man is Hispanic and in his 30s. 

He was last seen running south from the area of Sixth and Cherry. University of Arizona police cleared campus and turned the investigation over to Tucson police.

Those with information should call 911.

