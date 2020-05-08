Menu

Police: Knife-wielding would-be carjacker arrested

Police say 30-year-old Jonathan Luna faces charges including attempted robbery. Photo via TPD.
Posted at 9:14 AM, May 08, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police arrested a man they say used a knife to try to carjack a victim on Thursday.

Police say 30-year-old Jonathan Luna faces charges including attempted robbery.

Luna allegedly tried to carjack a victim in the 4000 block of East Speedway.

He was booked into Pima County Jail and was held on a $2,000 bond.

