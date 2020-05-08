Police: Knife-wielding would-be carjacker arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police arrested a man they say used a knife to try to carjack a victim on Thursday.
Police say 30-year-old Jonathan Luna faces charges including attempted robbery.
Luna allegedly tried to carjack a victim in the 4000 block of East Speedway.
He was booked into Pima County Jail and was held on a $2,000 bond.
Great work Tucson helping us identify this violent offender. Within 30 minutes of asking you all for help, I was given a possible lead. Jonathan Luna was arrested last night by @ops_south. https://t.co/NlH9xrLgXA pic.twitter.com/is66LX5OQh
— TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) May 8, 2020