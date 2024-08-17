Police K9, 'Zona,' gets a donated vest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department's K9 Zona, a 3-year-old English labrador retriever, received a special donation Friday from Together Saving Paws: a vest.

The extra layer protects Zona when she responds to calls with her dog handler Gayle Warren.

“We primarily respond to Internet Crimes Against Children search warrants," Warren said. "So, on a weekly basis, we're going out in the field and serving the search warrant.”

Zona's job is to look for a specific chemical odor to find hidden electronics, but not every call is safe.

“You never know what could happen or where, you know something could come out of the blue," Warren said. "Somebody might come up and be upset that we're serving a warrant”

She's an electronic storage device (ESD) detection K9 assigned to TPD’s Crime Lab— the first ESD detection K9 in Arizona.

But, providing vests isn't always affordable. That's why Together Saving Paws, which is currently in the process of donating 31 vests across the country, stepped in.

"These vests, I get them at a discounted rate for being a nonprofit, so my cost is $1,200 to $1,300 a vest," said Kim Slaughter, the CEO and founder of Together Saving Paws. "But, they can range from anywhere from $1,700 to $1,800."

Slaughter launched the nonprofit about three years ago. She said Zona's new ballistic vest is similar to what officers wear, protecting all of her vital organs.

Maria Staubs Together Saving Paws donates K9 vest to Zona



The cause is special for Slaughter who is a Tucson native.

"Tucson is home, and to be able to protect a canine here in Tucson, it just means the world to me," Slaughter said.

It also means the world to Warren.

“How grateful we are for Together Saving Paws bringing this really great gift to Zona to help keep her safe and just help us to keep doing our job and you know, protecting the community and protecting children," Warren said.

Together Saving Paws is still looking for donations to continue protecting K9s.

"I actually have handlers on a wait list right now," Slaughter said. "So, I'm looking for monetary donations, or if you can't donate, then I'd love for you to even follow me on Instagram or Facebook."

